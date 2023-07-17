Air quality forecasted to be yellow in southeastern N.C.; orange in central and western N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDEQ’s Division of Air Quality has issued a Code Yellow air quality forecast for southeastern North Carolina on Tuesday, July 18.

Air quality is going to be affected due to incoming smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Code Yellow is considered moderate air quality, less severe than Code Orange and Red but still worse than the ideal (Code Green).

Much of central and western N.C. is set to have a Code Orange air quality alert, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“The Division is tentatively forecasting Code Yellow PM2.5 conditions for the entire state on Wednesday, July 19. DAQ meteorologists continue to monitor the available data and will refine the air quality forecasts for tomorrow and the rest of the week ahead of releasing each daily forecast,” a DAQ announcement states.

You can see the full forecast here.

ALERT (7/17/23 - 2:58PM): A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for PM2.5 has been issued for tomorrow (starting at midnight) for the western 2/3s of #ncwx due to Canadian wildfire smoke. #airquality #AQI



For more, please see our forecast discussion: https://t.co/m5olAVNu5j pic.twitter.com/709ZvFHUSF — NC Air Quality Forecast Center (@NCDAQ_Forecast) July 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.