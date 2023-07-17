Senior Connect
Air quality forecasted to be yellow in southeastern N.C.; orange in central and western N.C.

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality forecast July 18, 2023
NCDEQ Division of Air Quality forecast July 18, 2023(NCDEQ)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDEQ’s Division of Air Quality has issued a Code Yellow air quality forecast for southeastern North Carolina on Tuesday, July 18.

Air quality is going to be affected due to incoming smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Code Yellow is considered moderate air quality, less severe than Code Orange and Red but still worse than the ideal (Code Green).

Much of central and western N.C. is set to have a Code Orange air quality alert, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“The Division is tentatively forecasting Code Yellow PM2.5 conditions for the entire state on Wednesday, July 19. DAQ meteorologists continue to monitor the available data and will refine the air quality forecasts for tomorrow and the rest of the week ahead of releasing each daily forecast,” a DAQ announcement states.

You can see the full forecast here.

