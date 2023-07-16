Man in custody after allegedly breaking into unoccupied Wrightsville Beach home

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a vacant home, resisting arrest and assaulting officers.

According to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, neighbors called 911 around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, to report the incident on W. Oxford Street.

When officers arrived, they found signs of forced entry. WBPD says the suspect then resisted arrest and assaulted officers before being taken into custody.

The suspect is identified as Marque Jamal Twine.

WBPD and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say Twine will face charges, but the full extent of those is currently unknown.

WBPD is asking anyone with information that may be relevant, to contact Det. Green, the lead investigator in this matter.

Those with information can email Det. Green at tgreene@towb.org or call him at (910) 256-7945.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.