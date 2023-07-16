Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid while unsettled at times, Don meanders in the Atlantic

By Claire Fry
Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this Sunday! Occasional scattered localized heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring some cooling relief to the hot July afternoons ahead. Temperatures through early this week will regularly target the deep 80s and lower 90s, with more consistent middle 90s by lateweek. Heat index values will swell close to Heat Advisory criteria during that time, so stay cool, rested, hydrated and neighborly. A trend towards even hotter and somewhat drier conditions is likely by midweek.

On the saltwater side... Surf temperatures continue to hover in the lower 80s. Sunday breakers will be near two to three feet and harbor a moderate rip current risk. Keep it safe in the water!

Subtropical Storm Don continues to meander in the north-central Atlantic. It will generally weaken, but maintain some tropical characteristics through the weekend as it hooks south early next week offshore of Portugal’s Azores Islands. This feature will not pose a threat in any case. Don’t forget, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

Peek at your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

