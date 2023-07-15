Wilmington woman battling cancer, struggling with chemo drug shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jennifer DeLucia has been battling cancer for a year and a half now. She says things have been going well and she felt like she was getting back to normal until she had to switch chemo drugs because of the shortage over the past few months.

It’s a diagnosis DeLucia never thought she would face, especially not at 26 years old.

“It’s acute lymphoblastic leukemia b cell lymphoma. So, my protocol plan is a pediatric treatment plan for acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” DeLucia said.

Given the rare diagnosis, she was fast-tracked for treatment.

“They did some scans, bone marrow biopsies, stuff like that. I got a phone call, and they told me I needed to come into the hospital, ASAP and start treatment. So, right around like Christmas 2021.”

DeLucia did that initial chemo treatment for about a year—then started her maintenance therapy which includes oral chemo, infusions, and injection into her spinal fluid.

She says everything seemed to be working fine and she was looking forward to getting her life back to normal. Until early June when she found out about an ongoing chemo drug shortage.

“I go into the infusion, and then I go do my spinal chemo. And they told me that day like, ‘Hey, you’re not getting this drug. This is what’s going on, there’s a national shortage. So, we’re replacing that drug with a different one today.’”

There are several critical cancer drugs in short supply following the pandemic and lower manufacturing output, leaving patients like DeLucia scrambling for treatment. Jennifer’s is called intrathecal methotrexate.

DeLucia says she’s been on the replacement medication before and had gotten extremely sick, but wanted to trust her doctors this time around.

“And you know, tried to reassure me that it’s you know, different route, different dose, I should be okay. So, I said ‘Okay, let’s try it.’ Naturally, I was very sick afterward. Went in for a second dose three weeks later. Very sick, a lot of pain, a lot of issues with nausea, vomiting, extreme headaches, just kind of reminded me of when I first started treatment, just how sick I was.”

DeLucia says those rounds of treatment landed her in the hospital again for almost a week as she recovered from the sickness.

In her case, the replacement drug makes her so sick that she and her doctors decided it’s best to take a break from the treatment for a month.

It’s a challenge DeLucia has come to terms with.

“I understand that, when there’s a shortage, it’s not their fault. You know, it’s, it’s not the doctor’s fault. It’s not the nurse’s fault. You know, and hopefully, they can just do everything that they can get it for the people that have these severe reactions to these other medicines.”

But she holds out hope she can return to her usual treatment and prevent her cancer from spreading.

Jennifer has done her treatments at the UNC Cancer Center and says she knows that her doctors are advocating for her to get her back on the treatment she needs.

WECT reached out to UNC Health to see how they’re dealing with the shortage. A spokesperson for the healthcare system said “This spring, due to nationwide shortages, hospitals and clinics across the country experienced limited supply of some chemotherapy drugs. UNC Health’s pharmacy, oncology and supply chain teams and others worked quickly to secure medications to treat our patients, conserve our existing supply and provide alternative therapies when appropriate.

We continue to monitor nationwide shortages and work closely with our suppliers to ensure our patients have the medications they need. Our top priority is our patients’ health and well-being.”

As for how long this shortage will last, experts have said that it could be anywhere from six months to a year before the supply is back to normal.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.