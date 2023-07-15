New Hanover County holds back to school vaccine event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services held a back to school vaccine event to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Summer may have just gotten started for some kids, but many parents are gearing up for back to school season.

New Hanover County DHHS hosted a back-to-school vaccine event on Saturday.

“I came to get my daughters vaccines. She is a rising senior and it just looked like a super simple, super quick and easy way for kids to get vaccinated,” Laura Mcqueen, a NHCS parent, said.

The state requires that all rising 7th and 12th graders have specific vaccinations by the first 30 days of school.

Susan Brown is the School Health Nurse Supervisor for New Hanover County Schools, and she says these events benefit everyone.

“T DAP, tetanus diphtheria and pertussis [are] a requirement for seventh grade, as is meningococcal they’re just very important to keep the public and the students safe,” Brown said.

Health care workers often see a flood of parents and kids during the first month of the school year. The goal of Saturday’s vaccine event is to help people beat the crowd.

“To avoid the frenzy that always happens usually within the 30-day time period that students need to get vaccinated. It just gives them the opportunity to go ahead and get it over with and not have to stress about one more thing,” Brown said.

If you have any hesitation about vaccinations for your children, speak with a school nurse about recommendations and requirements.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.