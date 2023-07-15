Certain fish found to have high levels of PFAS in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Department of Health and Human Services released a warning about consuming certain types of fish from the middle to lower parts of the Cape Fear River.

Wildlife that calls the river home has been exposed to PFAS chemicals. Fish like the bluegill, flathead catfish, and largemouth bass were found to have high levels of PFAS and DHHS advised against consumption of these fish.

Dr. Virginia Guidry is the head of Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology at DHHS. Guidry says that consuming PFAS can lead to health problems.

“Either during pregnancy or in children, including decreases in birth weight. There are also links to changes in cholesterol and thyroid function. Some immune system issues that can happen there’s a pretty wide range of health issues that can be linked to exposure to PFAS.”

Fishing for food is a practice that has been around for many years. The state does not want to change the way many people choose to put food on the table. The goal is to raise awareness about the danger of eating fish with high levels of PFAS.

“We recognize there are people who depend on catching and eating fish from this part of the river as part of their livelihood. And so it’s important to consider what are the other options that people have for replacing that,” says Dr. Zack Moore an epidemiologist for DHHS.

PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear River is relatively new, but there is hope chemical levels in the fish will return to normal.

Data suggests that over time and there are some national studies from the EPA that PFAS levels in fish are decreasing somewhat likely due to all the efforts to try to reduce PFAS usage and reduce PFAS in the environment,” says Guidry.

