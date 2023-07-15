Senior Connect
Animal charities come together for National Adoption week to find pets forever homes

By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - PetSmart in Mayfaire hosted different animal charities to help raise awareness for pet adoption.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption week was held July 10-16. The goal is to find safe loving homes for animals currently being fostered or in shelters.

The store is hosting animal charities who are all working together to help get more animals adopted. On Saturday, people had the opportunity to begin the adoption process and even hold a few kittens.

“There are over 4 million pets entered into shelters every year which is a crazy high number. There are so many shelters that are overwhelmed they’re not able to take every animal that they see. With our charities they are able to house more animals and get them out with our PetSmart events so that they can get adopted,” says Alexis Dillard Customer engagement leader at PetSmart.

