Wilmington City Council to discuss WHA’s proposal to issue $23.5M in bonds for affordable housing

Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington Housing Authority(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider a request by the Wilmington Housing Authority to issue $23.5 million in bonds for 278 units of affordable housing at a meeting on Tuesday, July 18. Other items on the agenda include a property purchase and rezoning requests for new developments.

Two items on the agenda would allow the WHA to issue up to $23.5 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds. These would go to Starway Village phases I and II, a project to provide 278 units of affordable, multi-family housing at 2346 Carolina Beach Road.

The WHA is required to get city approval to issue the bonds.

The city will consider authorizing the purchase of 201 North Water Street from the Coast Guard, appropriating $1.2 million for the purchase and $884,000 for closing costs, repairs and operating expenses for the rest of the fiscal year.

“For several decades, the southern portion of the property was operated as a City park through a license with the USCG. The purchase of this property will allow the City to re-establish the park space, while also connecting the Riverwalk. The 1.6 acre parcel includes the area that used to be the home dock for the USCG Cutter Diligence as well as what has traditionally been public space (Water Street Park) and extends along the river from just north of Market Street, where it abuts the Southern portion of Water Street Park, to the foot of Chestnut Street,” a city announcement states.

You can view the full meeting agenda on the city’s website.

