Whiteville man charged with sex crimes involving minors

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Couri Carmichael has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual battery.

Both victims are under the age of 16, police say.

Carmichael is 46 years old, according to online records.

