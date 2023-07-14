UNCW assistant professor receives national recognition for educational work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Friday, July 14, that Dr. Gabriel Edzordzi Agbozo has been selected to receive the National Council of Teachers of English 2023 Early Career Educator of Color Award.

“Dr. Agbozo teaches undergraduate- and graduate-level courses in technical and professional communication, science and medical writing, environmental rhetoric, and composition. His research is focused on the complex dimensions of discourse and technoculture, medical and science writing, and digital and visual rhetoric,” the release from the university states.

Dr. Agbozo is an assistant professor in UNCW’s Department of English. According to the release, he is one of six educators across the country that teaches literacy from pre-K to university levels.

I am grateful for this recognition of my work. The opportunities attached to the award, including mentorship, networking and summer institute, will help me develop and spread the insights of my research more broadly.

“The Early Career Educators of Color program’s goal is to support educators of color as they work to build accomplished careers in literacy education. It provides a range of opportunities, including a year-long mentorship; presenting at the NCTE Annual Convention; collaboration with NCTE leaders; funding to attend the NCTE Annual Convention and the Early Career Educators of Color Summer Institute, which will be held in Washington D.C. August 7-9,” the release continues.

Dr. Agbozo is an exceptional educator who is leaving a tremendous impact on his students and his field. We congratulate Dr. Agbozo on this prestigious recognition and look forward to his continued contributions and success as a faculty member at UNCW.

“Dr. Agbozo received his Ph.D. from Michigan Technological University’s Rhetoric, Theory and Culture Program. He was recognized with the CCCC Outstanding Dissertation Award in 2022,” adds the release.

For more information on the award, please visit the National Council of Teachers of English website.

