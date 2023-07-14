Pet of the Week: Pluto from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pluto, a one-year-old poodle mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services.

According to his handlers, Pluto is “just as happy as he can be!” Food motivated, Pluto very much enjoys playing with others.

Pluto is looking for an active home that can play with him and brush his hair on a regular basis.

Those interested in adopting Pluto can contact the BCSO Animal Protective Services at (910) 754-8204 or by sending an email to animalservices@brunswicksheriff.com.

