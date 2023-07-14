Over 2,000 customers without power in the area of Mayfaire, Landfall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy is reporting that 2,132 customers are currently without power in the area of Mayfaire and Landfall.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the outage was first reported at 5:31 a.m. on Friday, July 14. Power is estimated to be restored by 8:45 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Customers between Market Street and Eastwood Road, who are also between Military Cutoff Road and the Intracoastal Waterway are likely affected by this outage.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

