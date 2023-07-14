New Bladen County policy could affect trans kids’ ability to play sports with peers of their gender

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Commissioners is set to consider a policy that would prevent transgender children and adults from playing sports run by the Parks and recreation department with others of their gender.

“For purposes of you[th] or adult athletic programs provided by the Bladen County Parks and Recreation, a player’s sex will be recognized solely on the player’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” the proposed policy states.

The majority of recreational sports offered by the department are for children between the ages of three and 12, with one program that accepts children up to 15 years old and another that accepts children as little as three to four years old.

According to the county’s website, the only adult sports team wouldn’t be affected, since it is a co-ed volleyball league.

The proposal is named similarly to the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” which was vetoed by the governor on July 5. The bill affects school and college sports and is less restrictive than the proposed policy since the bill would not restrict trans men from competing on men’s teams.

Commissioners are set to discuss the proposal at a meeting on Monday, July 17.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.