Man arrested on opium/heroin trafficking charges at Whiteville home

Edward Bellamy
Edward Bellamy(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged with possessing drugs along with a stolen firearm on Thursday, July 13.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, Edward Bellamy was arrested at Nance Street in Whiteville and is accused of possessing:

  • 4-14 grams of heroin
  • 14-28 grams of Acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride marked M523
  • 4-14 grams of acetaminophen hydrochloride marked RP 10 325
  • A Glock model 30 .45 caliber with an automatic switch
  • A Glock model 20 10mm caliber that is believed to have been stolen
  • Drug paraphernalia

The warrant says Bellamy is accused of possessing with intent to sell or deliver 1.8 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride pills marked K 56, 6.5 grams of alprazolam and 28.6 grams of marijuana.

A sheriff’s office report says he was booked on Thursday and is being held under a $500,000 secured bond on the following charges:

  • Three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

