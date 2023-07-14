Man arrested on opium/heroin trafficking charges at Whiteville home
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged with possessing drugs along with a stolen firearm on Thursday, July 13.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, Edward Bellamy was arrested at Nance Street in Whiteville and is accused of possessing:
- 4-14 grams of heroin
- 14-28 grams of Acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride marked M523
- 4-14 grams of acetaminophen hydrochloride marked RP 10 325
- A Glock model 30 .45 caliber with an automatic switch
- A Glock model 20 10mm caliber that is believed to have been stolen
- Drug paraphernalia
The warrant says Bellamy is accused of possessing with intent to sell or deliver 1.8 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride pills marked K 56, 6.5 grams of alprazolam and 28.6 grams of marijuana.
A sheriff’s office report says he was booked on Thursday and is being held under a $500,000 secured bond on the following charges:
- Three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
