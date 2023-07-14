Man arrested on opium/heroin trafficking charges at Whiteville home

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged with possessing drugs along with a stolen firearm on Thursday, July 13.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, Edward Bellamy was arrested at Nance Street in Whiteville and is accused of possessing:

4-14 grams of heroin

14-28 grams of Acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride marked M523

4-14 grams of acetaminophen hydrochloride marked RP 10 325

A Glock model 30 .45 caliber with an automatic switch

A Glock model 20 10mm caliber that is believed to have been stolen

Drug paraphernalia

The warrant says Bellamy is accused of possessing with intent to sell or deliver 1.8 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride pills marked K 56, 6.5 grams of alprazolam and 28.6 grams of marijuana.

A sheriff’s office report says he was booked on Thursday and is being held under a $500,000 secured bond on the following charges:

Three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

