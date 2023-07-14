Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 23

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Are police officers given special treatment when they are suspects in family violence incidents? “Shielded” is a four-part series that uncovers cases where an officer in an alleged domestic dispute was treated much differently than similar suspects. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, data shows they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We also look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Shielded Parts 1 & 2: Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls for police. But what happens when the suspect is an officer? We look at a case in Georgia of a police lieutenant whose family violence charges vanished without explanation.

Shielded Part 3: Every year more than 10 million Americans are abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Victims call the police desperate for help, but in one case the officer responding to the call was someone else’s abuser. We spoke with the survivor who saw those two worlds collide.

Shielded Part 4: How does the justice system treat domestic violence suspects when they’re also police officers? This investigation looks at cases where cops were the primary aggressors in family violence incidents. Oftentimes, they’re not arrested. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns.

Watching Your Wallet – Debt Avalanche: According to a new NerdWallet study, the average U.S. household owes about $7,500 in revolving credit card debt, up 28% from last year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa takes a closer look at a popular way to pay down your credit cards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Pelcher
Dead body found in truck belonging to missing Oak Island man
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington completes purchase of 12-story Thermo Fisher building for $68 million
Several people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Thursday afternoon in Columbus County.
Several injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Hwy. East
Large tree falls onto Airlie Road, live power line caught in tree

Latest News

Over 2,000 customers in Landfall area lose power for the second time in a day
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
East Coast Migrant Head Start Project Rocky Point Educational Campus
Ribbon-cutting event held for East Coast Migrant Head Start Project’s new campus
According to the Whiteville Police Department, Couri Carmichael has been charged with two...
Whiteville man charged with sex crimes involving minors
Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers announces restructuring in a YouTube video on Thursday,...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces restructuring in ranks