Five groups apply to make Medicare-certified home health agency in NHC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that five applicants have filed certificate of need applications to make a Medicare-certified home health agency in New Hanover County.

The applications were in response to a need determination in the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan.

A public hearing for the projects will be held in the New Hanover Room of the NHC Main Library in downtown Wilmington on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Those projects include, per NCDHHS:

“Interim Healthcare of the Eastern Carolinas Inc. proposes to develop one Medicare-certified home health agency in Wilmington — Interim HealthCare. The project is expected to cost $15,742 and would be completed in August 2024.

“HealthView Capital Partners – FUND I proposes to develop one Medicare-certified home health agency in Wilmington — Healthview Home Health – New Hanover. The project is expected to cost $205,000 and would be completed in January 2025.

“Five Points Healthcare of NC LLC proposes to develop one Medicare-certified home health agency in Wilmington — Aveanna Home Health – New Hanover. The project is expected to cost $125,464 and would be completed in April 2024.

“BAYADA Home Health Care Inc. proposes to develop one Medicare-certified home health agency in Wilmington— BAYADA Home Health Care. The project is expected to cost $200,132 and would be completed in October 2024.

“Well Care Home Health of New Hanover Inc. proposes to develop one Medicare-certified home health agency in Wilmington — Well Care Home Health of New Hanover. The project is expected to cost $100,000 and would be completed in July 2024.”

Certificate of need notices are posted to the NC Division of Health Service Regulation website.

