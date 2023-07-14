First Alert Forecast: temperatures & rain chances growing through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Happy Friday! Yesterday netted limited coverage of showers, but impressive tallies for inland Columbus and coastal New Hanover County. Sadly, it was enough for officials to cancel our Sounds of Summer Concert. As the story goes... We’ll try again next week! Occasional scattered localized heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring some cooling relief to the hot July afternoons ahead. Temperatures Friday, Saturday & Sunday will regularly target the deep 80s and lower 90s, with more consistent lower to middle 90s early next week. Heat index values will swell close to Heat Advisory criteria during that time, so stay cool, rested, hydrated and neighborly.

On the saltwater side... Surf temperatures continue to hover in the lower 80s. Friday breakers will be near two to three feet and harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. Keep it safe in the water!

A subtropical disturbance continues to have a chance for storm development over the next two to seven days; but the window of development will close this weekend as it encounters cooler waters. Either way, this feature would not pose a threat in any case. While things remain on the calm side, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

