First Alert Forecast: hot & humid w/ storm chances, Don forms in the Atlantic

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, July 14, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Occasional scattered localized heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring some cooling relief to the hot July afternoons ahead. Temperatures Saturday & Sunday will regularly target the deep 80s and lower 90s, with more consistent lower to middle 90s early next week. Heat index values will swell close to Heat Advisory criteria during that time, so stay cool, rested, hydrated and neighborly.

On the saltwater side... Surf temperatures continue to hover in the lower 80s. Saturday breakers will be near two to three feet and harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. Keep it safe in the water!

Subtropical Storm Don formed as of 5 a.m. Friday morning in the central Atlantic. It will generally weaken, but maintain some tropical characteristics through the weekend as it hooks south early next week offshore of Portugal’s Azores Islands. This feature will not pose a threat in any case. Don’t forget, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

Peek at your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

