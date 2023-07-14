Senior Connect
Feline Matchmakers to host cat adoption event Saturday

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Feline Matchmakers is scheduled to host an adoption event at the PetSmart in Mayfaire on Saturday, July 15.

“Don’t let a little rain stop you from attending our blowout adoption event this Saturday from 11-2 at Mayfair Petsmart. There might be balloons!” Feline Matchmakers states in an announcement.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart located at 6806 Parker Farm Drive in Wilmington.

The event is being held during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, which began on July 10 and continues through Sunday.

For more information about PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, please visit the PetSmart Charities website.

More information on Feline Matchmakers can be found on its website.

