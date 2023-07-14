Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces restructuring in ranks

Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers announces restructuring in a YouTube video on Thursday,...
Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers announces restructuring in a YouTube video on Thursday, July 13(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers spoke in a video on Thursday explaining recent actions to restructure the ranks of the office.

He said the changes were made due to “top heaviness” in the ranking structure.

According to Rogers, he reduced the number of lieutenants from eight to five and the number of first sergeants from 12 to seven.

Rogers says that the restructuring was an effort to streamline operations.

“By reducing the top-heaviness throughout the sheriff’s office, the decision making process is more efficient. By empowering our frontline deputies, we are enhancing their ability to serve and protect our community,” he said, reading a written statement.

In the announcement, he says that no employees were released from duty during the restructuring, but some did choose to leave due to the changes.

You can watch Rogers read the statement on the CCSO YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Pelcher
Dead body found in truck belonging to missing Oak Island man
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington completes purchase of 12-story Thermo Fisher building for $68 million
Several people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Thursday afternoon in Columbus County.
Several injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Hwy. East
Large tree falls onto Airlie Road, live power line caught in tree

Latest News

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Couri Carmichael has been charged with two...
Whiteville man charged with sex crimes involving minors
Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington City Council to discuss WHA’s proposal to issue $23.5M in bonds for affordable housing
A caregiver helping a senior
Five groups apply to make Medicare-certified home health agency in NHC
Dr. Gabriel Edzordzi Agbozo
UNCW assistant professor receives national recognition for educational work