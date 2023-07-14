Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces restructuring in ranks

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers spoke in a video on Thursday explaining recent actions to restructure the ranks of the office.

He said the changes were made due to “top heaviness” in the ranking structure.

According to Rogers, he reduced the number of lieutenants from eight to five and the number of first sergeants from 12 to seven.

Rogers says that the restructuring was an effort to streamline operations.

“By reducing the top-heaviness throughout the sheriff’s office, the decision making process is more efficient. By empowering our frontline deputies, we are enhancing their ability to serve and protect our community,” he said, reading a written statement.

In the announcement, he says that no employees were released from duty during the restructuring, but some did choose to leave due to the changes.

