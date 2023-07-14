Carolina Beach plays host to South Atlantic Lifeguard Competition

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue played host to the annual South Atlantic Lifeguard Competition on Thursday.

More than 260 competitors from as far north as Virginia Beach, Va., to as far south as Jacksonville Beach, Fla., took part in a series of events, including swimming, rescue board races and running.

The competition was split into two divisions.

The top three finishers for the Division A Beaches were:

1st Place, Wrightsville Beach, NC

2nd Place, Nags Head, NC

3rd Place, Virginia Beach, VA

The top three finishers for the Division B Beaches were:

1st Place, Carolina Beach, NC

2nd Place, Atlantic Beach, NC

3rd Place, Kure Beach, NC

