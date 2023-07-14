Brunswick Partnership for Housing to hold open house for new transitional housing project

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Partnership for Housing has invited the community to an open house at the new Felton-Russell House, which will be used for transitional housing.

The open house will be on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 250 E. 11th St., Southport. Guests are asked to bring non-perishable foods to help stock apartment kitchens and can take part in some light refreshments.

“The Felton-Russell house, named in honor of long-time advocates Rebecca Felton and Rick Russell, includes four apartments: one two-bedroom, two one-bedroom and one handicapped accessible one-bedroom,” the announcement states.

The house includes a family activity area, laundry room and the BPH administrative office.

“Thanks to the generosity of the community, we are opening a newly renovated building to serve the Brunswick County homeless population. We are now able to serve individuals and families who need a hand up as they seek permanent, affordable housing,” said BPH Executive Director Sally Learned.

The building is expected to open to clients in early August.

You can contact the BPH and learn more on its website.

