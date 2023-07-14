Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Partnership for Housing to hold open house for new transitional housing project

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Partnership for Housing has invited the community to an open house at the new Felton-Russell House, which will be used for transitional housing.

The open house will be on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 250 E. 11th St., Southport. Guests are asked to bring non-perishable foods to help stock apartment kitchens and can take part in some light refreshments.

“The Felton-Russell house, named in honor of long-time advocates Rebecca Felton and Rick Russell, includes four apartments: one two-bedroom, two one-bedroom and one handicapped accessible one-bedroom,” the announcement states.

The house includes a family activity area, laundry room and the BPH administrative office.

“Thanks to the generosity of the community, we are opening a newly renovated building to serve the Brunswick County homeless population. We are now able to serve individuals and families who need a hand up as they seek permanent, affordable housing,” said BPH Executive Director Sally Learned.

The building is expected to open to clients in early August.

You can contact the BPH and learn more on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Pelcher
Dead body found in truck belonging to missing Oak Island man
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington completes purchase of 12-story Thermo Fisher building for $68 million
Several people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Thursday afternoon in Columbus County.
Several injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Hwy. East
Large tree falls onto Airlie Road, live power line caught in tree

Latest News

Dr. Gabriel Edzordzi Agbozo
UNCW assistant professor receives national recognition for educational work
Cats at the Bladen County Animal Shelter
Feline Matchmakers to host cat adoption event Saturday
Feline Matchmakers to host cat adoption event with PetSmart Charities
Carolina Beach plays host to South Atlantic Lifeguard Competition