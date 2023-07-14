Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Amber alert issued for 3-year-old from Mint Hill

Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler.
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler.(Mint Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for Mint Hill after a 3-year-old has been reported missing and endangered.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, 3-year-old Adalyn Mae Hochstetler was reported missing shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Adalyn has brown hair and brown eyes and was also last seen wearing a jean skirt and pink shirt. She’s also listed at 3′ and weighs about 35 pounds.

Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler. Kelsi drives a black 2019 Kia Optima with North Carolina license plate FFF-3959.

WBTV has contacted Mint Hill Police and received information regarding the missing child. Kelsi has primary custody of Adalyn and is separated from her husband.

He says he hasn’t seen or heard from either of them in weeks. Mint Hill police say they were asked to call the 29-year-old father in reference to him believing Adalyn was missing and possibly in danger.

He was last scheduled to see the child on June 19, but the mother never arrived. The last communication between him and the mother was that day. The last time he physically saw Adalyn, he says, was June 11.

Thursday, officers went to the home where the mother and child reside and were unable to locate them. Police say extended family members say nobody has heard from the mother in almost two weeks, and police also add that, “She may be on the run due to pending court hearings dealing with child custody. It is believed she may be heading out of state to Delaware to meet with a person she may be dating.”

There are no charges right now. Police say they just want to find the child and assure she’s OK. If you know anything or see them, the Amber Alert is asking you to call the Mint Hill Police Department immediately at 704-889-2231 or 911.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
Michael Chayton Bullard
Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington

Latest News

How to spot fibroids symptoms
What are fibroids and how to identify symptoms?
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Large tree falls into Airlie Road, live power line caught in tree
More than 65,000 people in North Carolina contact 988 lifeline in its first year
Caught on Camera: Sea turtle lays eggs near visitor center at Fort Fisher