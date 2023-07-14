Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

12-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Boston, police say

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.(WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

“It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” she said in a news conference at the scene. “In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon. (WCVB)

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
Michael Chayton Bullard
Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington

Latest News

Boston mayor on shooting: "Nightmare for a mom"
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas
James Walker Apartments
Residents say elevator at their senior living complex has been down for three weeks, state Dept. of Labor says it’s not up to code