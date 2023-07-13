Whiteville City Schools chooses Jonathan B. Williams as superintendent

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville City Schools Board of Education announced on Thursday that Dr. Jonathan B. Williams will serve as the district’s new superintendent.

According to the announcement, Williams has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and associate superintendent over the course of his 32-year educational career living in Columbus County. He is expected to start sometime in the latter part of August.

“I believe deeply in building positive, lasting relationships. Genuine relationships with students, families, the community, employees, and our Board create a culture that will generate greater opportunities for students and their families. Whiteville City Schools has a long tradition of excellence, and I am honored to stand upon the shoulders of others to continue that rich tradition,” Williams said in the announcement.

Board Chair Kandle Rogers highlights his credentials in the announcement.

“God has blessed our district once again to have an experienced and knowledgeable leader to work with our Board, our employees, and our community to make great things happen for our children. Dr. Williams knows our community and our people. He knows public education, and we are excited about the leadership and experiences he will bring to Whiteville City Schools,” Rogers said.

He will take over from interim Superintendent Danny McPherson, who began his work after former Superintendent Marcus Whichard was appointed to be the superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools.

