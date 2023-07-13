Senior Connect
What are fibroids and how to identify symptoms?

How to spot fibroids symptoms
How to spot fibroids symptoms(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - July is Fibroid Awareness Month, fibroids impact close to 80% of women by the time they turn 50.

Doctor Jane Beebe Kehaya is an OB-GYN at Novant Health. Kehaya says that symptoms of fibroids include extremely heavy or prolonged periods. Women can also experience lower back, or pelvic pain, along with issues in fertility. Women can still have healthy pregnancies when dealing with fibroids, as long as they see a doctor.

“The various symptoms that someone can experience, they can really have a big impact on someone’s life. If periods are long enough and heavy enough,” says Kehaya.

Fibroids are typically seen in women between the ages of 30 and 40. Fibroids are also known to commonly impact African American women and women who are overweight.

Fibroids can be treated through different forms of birth control or by having surgery. However, not everyone with fibroids will need surgery depending on the situation.

Traci Drakeford found out she had fibroids in 2022. Drakeford went to the emergency room after experiencing pain in her lower stomach.

Drakeford says surgery was the best option for her, “I feel great, you know, I had my surgery done April the 14th and that’s the best thing that I ever, chose to do.”

If you are experiencing systems of fibroids, reach out for help and visit a local doctor.

