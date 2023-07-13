Topsail Beach commissioners discuss, set hearing for proposed homes on land zoned for conservation

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Topsail Beach Board of Commissioners discussed a proposed development during a meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

The public hearing for the proposal was set for Wednesday, Sept. 13, after a discussion of the 150-acre rezoning request.

The Olson family submitted development plans earlier this year to develop the land after being contacted to purchase it. Their proposal would have 30 developed acres with seven homes and about 120 acres of land which they say would be preserved. IT would be located at the southern end of Topsail Beach, south of the Serenity Point neighborhood.

The request was panned by people speaking at the Topsail Beach Planning Board meeting for the project and it was unanimously recommended for rejection by the board.

Some town staff heard that the applicant wanted to make changes to the plans, and Commissioner John Gunter said in the meeting that he wasn’t comfortable with plans changing after going through the planning board. Gunter said that it should go back to the planning board if changes are made, and that he would prefer if Todd Olson withdraws the application until he knows what he wants.

He also said that the nearly year-long discussion on the project has become a burden on the community.

Olson’s representative Charles Riggs wasn’t prepared to make a presentation to the board, saying he thought the board was gonna give potential conditions to the plan. He said the only changes that were made were the ones presented by the planning board, and nothing had changed outside of what the board was given. He indicated that he doesn’t want to withdraw the application.

A man talked during the meeting about how having the hearing on a weekday makes it difficult for some to voice their input and asked about the board having a public hearing on a weekend. The board wasn’t enamored with this idea, and Mayor Steven George Smith said he didn’t want to make a precedent with a Saturday workshop.

You can watch the full meeting replay on the Topsail Beach website.

