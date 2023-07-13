Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sunset Beach police chief honors four people for their lifesaving efforts

Police Chief Ken Klamar recognized Jeff Martin, Gary Massey, Mike Young, and Steve Kahn for...
Police Chief Ken Klamar recognized Jeff Martin, Gary Massey, Mike Young, and Steve Kahn for rendering lifesaving aid when a vacationer got caught in a rip current on June 21.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were honored for their recent lifesaving actions in Sunset Beach.

During Monday’s Sunset Beach Town Council meeting, Police Chief Ken Klamar recognized Jeff Martin, Gary Massey, Mike Young, and Steve Kahn for rendering lifesaving aid when a vacationer got caught in a rip current on June 21.

A Sunset Beach police officer went into the water but also soon found themselves unable to fight the rough conditions.

“Sunset Beach Fire Department personnel Michael Young, assigned to Beach Patrol, also sprang into action reaching the vacationer first, pulling the vacationer safely to the shore,” a Facebook post states. “With Young busy saving the vacationer, the SBPD officer was still in the rough waters under the pier struggling to stay afloat. Citizen Jeff Martin and Gary Massey, owner of the Sunset Beach Pier, had a bird’s eye view of what was happening from the fishing pier above, and both took immediate action. Jeff Martin provided his custom-made fishing net to Gary Massey who threw the net down to the struggling officer. The officer clung to the net as the rip currents continued pulling and waves crashed over the officer’s head, making it hard to stay afloat. The net eventually broke, leaving the officer to fight the rough conditions and strong surf once again.

“Sunset Beach Fire Department personnel Steve Kahn joined Young as they quickly re-entered the water and deployed lifesaving equipment to the SBPD officer, pulling the exhausted officer from the rough waters to the shore.”

According to officials, Gary Massey now has placed two survival ring buoys on each side of the pier, and the Sunset Beach Police Department Beach Patrol Unit also has added lifeguard rescue cans to each of their UTVs should an officer need to enter the water to rescue a swimmer.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
Michael Chayton Bullard
Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Sea turtle lays eggs near visitor center at Fort Fisher
A sign for a development in Leland
N.C. General Assembly passes bill suspending Leland’s ability to annex land
The advisory is for the lower Cape Fear River.
State advisory recommends limiting consumption of fish from Cape Fear River due to PFAS exposure concerns
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport