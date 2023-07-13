Sunset Beach police chief honors four people for their lifesaving efforts

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were honored for their recent lifesaving actions in Sunset Beach.

During Monday’s Sunset Beach Town Council meeting, Police Chief Ken Klamar recognized Jeff Martin, Gary Massey, Mike Young, and Steve Kahn for rendering lifesaving aid when a vacationer got caught in a rip current on June 21.

A Sunset Beach police officer went into the water but also soon found themselves unable to fight the rough conditions.

“Sunset Beach Fire Department personnel Michael Young, assigned to Beach Patrol, also sprang into action reaching the vacationer first, pulling the vacationer safely to the shore,” a Facebook post states. “With Young busy saving the vacationer, the SBPD officer was still in the rough waters under the pier struggling to stay afloat. Citizen Jeff Martin and Gary Massey, owner of the Sunset Beach Pier, had a bird’s eye view of what was happening from the fishing pier above, and both took immediate action. Jeff Martin provided his custom-made fishing net to Gary Massey who threw the net down to the struggling officer. The officer clung to the net as the rip currents continued pulling and waves crashed over the officer’s head, making it hard to stay afloat. The net eventually broke, leaving the officer to fight the rough conditions and strong surf once again.

“Sunset Beach Fire Department personnel Steve Kahn joined Young as they quickly re-entered the water and deployed lifesaving equipment to the SBPD officer, pulling the exhausted officer from the rough waters to the shore.”

According to officials, Gary Massey now has placed two survival ring buoys on each side of the pier, and the Sunset Beach Police Department Beach Patrol Unit also has added lifeguard rescue cans to each of their UTVs should an officer need to enter the water to rescue a swimmer.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.