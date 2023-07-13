Several injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Hwy. East

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Thursday afternoon in Columbus County.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, a GMC truck on Livingston Chapel Road turning onto Andrew Jackson Highway East pulled out in front of an SUV traveling east.

The SUV “T-boned” the truck, sending it to the medium. The SUV then ricocheted off the truck and hit a building belonging to Dyno Cams.

The four occupants in the SUV and the two in the truck were taken to the hospital. Officials say that two children under the age of 6 were injured in the wreck.

Camlin said traffic was backed up for about an hour and a half while emergency crews worked at the scene.

