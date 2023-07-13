Residents say elevator isn’t working at their senior living complex, concerned about safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An elevator is a convenience for many people, but for some people using a wheelchair, crutches, or a walker, it’s a necessity to get up and down floors.

Residents in the James Walker Apartments on Rankin Street say the only elevator in the building hasn’t been working for about three weeks now.

David Belle lives on the third floor of the building. He says he can easily get up and down the stairs, but many of his neighbors cannot.

He’s worried about their safety in case there’s an emergency and they need to evacuate the building.

Lately, Belle says he has been helping many of his neighbors do simple tasks since they have no way to get downstairs.

“I mean these people need somewhere to be able to come up and down the stairs. Groceries, they can’t put their groceries upstairs. They can’t go downstairs to get the bus to get to doctors’ appointments,” Belle said. “They want money for your rent, but they won’t get stuff taken care of. These are elderly people. It shouldn’t have to be like that.”

Belle says he and other neighbors have contacted building management and they’re told it ultimately comes down to corporate.

WECT reached out to that property owner to ask about the elevator but did not get a response. We also reached out to the NC Department of Labor to check whether any inspectors have looked at the elevator.

A public information officer with the Dept. of Labor says he was not sure when they would be able to get us any documents or information.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.