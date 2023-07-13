Rare sea turtle sighting at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - There was a rare sighting at Fort Fisher on Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Fisher Superintendent Jeff Owen sent WECT this video of a sea turtle coming onshore to lay her eggs near the visitors center around 3 p.m.

We’re still in nesting season but typically sea turtles lay their eggs at dusk or overnight.

The eggs should hatch in two months.

This nest is one of 61 sea turtle nests along the shore at Fort Fisher.

