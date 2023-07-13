Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Rare sea turtle sighting at Fort Fisher

Turtles typically lay their eggs at dusk or overnight, but Fort Fisher Superintendent Jeff Owen noticed one on the shore at around 3 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - There was a rare sighting at Fort Fisher on Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Fisher Superintendent Jeff Owen sent WECT this video of a sea turtle coming onshore to lay her eggs near the visitors center around 3 p.m.

We’re still in nesting season but typically sea turtles lay their eggs at dusk or overnight.

The eggs should hatch in two months.

This nest is one of 61 sea turtle nests along the shore at Fort Fisher.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Sea turtle lays eggs near visitor center at Fort Fisher
Tonight’s Sounds of Summer concert featuring Loud Music Company in Wrightsville Beach has been...
Sounds of Summer concert canceled tonight
The City of Southport is set to host its first food truck rodeo on August 5
City of Southport announces food truck rodeo, artisan market fundraiser set for Aug. 5
Wilmington police: Pedestrian was not in crosswalk before being hit by car near 17th and Market streets