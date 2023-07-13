Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Opera House Theatre Company to stage Disney’s The Little Mermaid

The Opera House Theater Company rendition of Disney's The Little Mermaid is set to open on July...
The Opera House Theater Company rendition of Disney's The Little Mermaid is set to open on July 20, 2023(Opera House Theatre Company)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company’s rendition of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is set to open on Thursday, July 20, on the Thalian Hall main stage.

The company will perform the story of the Disney film adapted for the stage, with the mermaid Ariel trading her tail and voice for a chance to walk in the human world. Guests can also expect to see fan-favorite songs Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, and Part of Your World.

The show is being directed by Sarah Rodgers with choreography by Jason Aycock and Brooklyne Williamson and music direction by Brian Whitted.

Tickets are available for the following performances on the Thalian Hall website:

  • Thursday, July 20 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 21 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22 - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 23 - 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 28 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 29 - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 29 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 30 - 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, August 4 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 5 - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 5 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 6 - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

NHC Arboretum to host Trash’N Fash’N Show; participants sought
‘Suds for Sharks’ to be held at Waterman’s Brewing Co. on Thursday in support of conservation efforts
Airlie Gardens to host ninth annual ‘Family Fun Night’ Saturday
New Hanover County to host back-to-school vaccine clinic Saturday