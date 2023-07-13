Opera House Theatre Company to stage Disney’s The Little Mermaid

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company’s rendition of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is set to open on Thursday, July 20, on the Thalian Hall main stage.

The company will perform the story of the Disney film adapted for the stage, with the mermaid Ariel trading her tail and voice for a chance to walk in the human world. Guests can also expect to see fan-favorite songs Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, and Part of Your World.

The show is being directed by Sarah Rodgers with choreography by Jason Aycock and Brooklyne Williamson and music direction by Brian Whitted.

Tickets are available for the following performances on the Thalian Hall website:

Thursday, July 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 6 - 2 p.m.

