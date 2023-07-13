Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County to host back-to-school vaccine clinic Saturday

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is scheduled to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will be held at NHC Health and Humans Services, located at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

“Open to all Middle and High School students to get mandatory school vaccinations including TDap and Meningitis,” a flyer for the event states.

According to the announcement, no appointment is necessary for this event, but parents must be present and have applicable insurance information available.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services is scheduled to host a back-to-school vaccine...
New Hanover County Health and Human Services is scheduled to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.(New Hanover County Health and Human Services)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Over 100 volunteers came together to create a living shoreline out of recycled oyster shells to...
St. James community creates living shoreline from recycled oyster shells
St. James community creates living shoreline from recycled oyster shells
Tech Talk: What to do if water gets into your phone
New Hanover County Public Library to host summer book sale in August