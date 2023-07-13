New Hanover County to host back-to-school vaccine clinic Saturday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is scheduled to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will be held at NHC Health and Humans Services, located at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

“Open to all Middle and High School students to get mandatory school vaccinations including TDap and Meningitis,” a flyer for the event states.

According to the announcement, no appointment is necessary for this event, but parents must be present and have applicable insurance information available.

