N.C. General Assembly passes bill suspending Leland’s ability to annex land

A sign for a development in Leland
A sign for a development in Leland(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. General Assembly passed a bill to suspend the Town of Leland’s authority to annex nearby land on Wednesday, July 12.

The first part of HB 267 de-annexes a property in Holy Springs, and the part relevant to Leland reads as follows:

PART II. LELAND ANNEXATION MORATORIUM

SECTION 4.(a) The authority of the Town of Leland to annex territory under Article 4A of Chapter 160A of the General Statutes is hereby suspended.

SECTION 4.(b) This section shall not apply to any petition for voluntary annexation which has been executed by petitioners on or before March 1, 2023.

SECTION 5. This Part is effective when it becomes law

N.C. House Bill 267 - Session Law 2023-100

Republican Senator Bill Rabon, representing Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties, introduced a nearly identical bill in the senate which was copied over to HB 267. The bill passed the House primarily along party lines 63-39, with only six votes in favor from democratic representatives.

The Town of Leland provided the following statement:

“The Town of Leland is disappointed in the decision by the NC General Assembly to restrict the personal property rights of landowners by preventing them from voluntarily annexing into the Town. In recent years, landowners have voluntarily annexed into Leland to take advantage of the quantity, quality, and highly efficient level of service the Town provides. From excellent police and fire service, public utilities, street maintenance, and the quick turnaround for plan reviews and building inspections, landowners see the great value of being a part of Leland. We look forward to having the opportunity to discuss the reasons behind this decision with our state level representatives.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

