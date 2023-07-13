More than 65,000 people in North Carolina contact 988 lifeline in its first year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the first year of the new 988 suicide and crisis lifetime, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says more than 65,000 people in the state have reached out looking for help.

Coastal Horizons COO Ryan Estes says the lifeline has been a crucial resource.

“We’re in a really fortunate position that 988 is a resource and people are gaining awareness, stigma is being broken down, and so that is certainly increasing access,” Estes said.

Estes says the increased access to care has led to more people getting help, but adds that the pandemic created issues for the system that still persist today.

“COVID-19 is still something that has crippled our mental health system,” Estes aid. “More and more people have lived through a pandemic that brought about anxiety, depression, and we’re disproportionately seeing it with children. And so, those are reasons why we’re seeing more people accessing services.”

Calling or texting 988 will put you in touch with someone that can connect you to mental health resources, refer you to support, or give you someone to talk to. Estes says, however, that the demand for help outweighs the supply.

“We’re actually at an inflection point of the mental health system that there are more people that need resources than we can accommodate as a system,” he said. “That’s why upstream approaches are working with universities to get more students into the field. Working with the state to potentially pay for paid internships.”

Estes is hopeful those efforts will lead to more resources and more therapists.

“Until we can start to address the supply of therapists to meet the demand, we are going to continue to see a mental health system that is struggling to keep up with capacity,” he said.

If you are struggling, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention lifeline is open 24/7. You can call or text 988 or dial 1-800-273-8255. There’s also an online chat option.

