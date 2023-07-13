Senior Connect
Man turns himself in, accused of hitting three people with his truck in Fair Bluff

Ray Charles Bullock
Ray Charles Bullock(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, June 26, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at 252 Center St. in Fair Bluff, where they found three people suffering from injuries sustained from allegedly being struck by a truck.

Following this incident, the Fair Bluff Police Department stated that the investigation was ongoing.

According to the Fair Bluff PD, 62-year-old Ray Charles Bullock turned himself in on Thursday, July 6.

According to police, Bullock allegedly had gotten into a fight about land with his neighbors before he returned to the scene and hit three men with his truck. Police say he then fled the scene.

Bullock has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and received a $600,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser

