Man charged after allegedly driving activity bus onto West Brunswick High School football field

West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department says that officers responded to someone driving an activity bus onto a school’s football field on Wednesday night, July 12.

According to police, the bus was driven onto the football field at West Brunswick High School, damaging the astro-turf.

“Video footage at the school was reviewed and found that the bus was driven on several dates and returned to the same parking spot. Our Detective Division and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit responded to the scene to investigate further,” a SPD announcement states.

SPD says Javontay Davis was found at the West Brunswick High School parking lot at around 1:30 a.m. and arrested on the scene.

He was charged with nine counts of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor injury to real property and moved to the Brunswick County Detention Center to be processed without incident.

