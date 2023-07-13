Loud Music Company to perform Thursday for the Sounds of Summer concert series

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Loud Music Company will play a free concert on Thursday evening as part of WECT’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Wrightsville Beach Park.

WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick will host the show, which will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Picnics, lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome, but alcohol is not allowed at the park.

We will update this story if weather conditions require the show to be delayed or postponed.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.