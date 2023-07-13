Senior Connect
Large tree falls into Airlie Road, live power line caught in tree

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Professional Firefighters Association of Wilmington North Carolina reported that a large tree is blocking Airlie Road on Thursday at around 6 p.m.

Per the announcement, the tree fell at 475 Airlie Road, and there is a live power line in the tree.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

“Current ETA is unknown for clearing. Please seek alternate routes,” the announcement states.

