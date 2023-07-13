Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County elementary school teacher has pled guilty in connection to a child abuse case.

Grace McColgan, a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School, pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. She also waived her right to a grand jury trial.

A judge later sentenced her to 30 days in jail on the misdemeanor charges.

Grace McColgan
Grace McColgan(Source: JRLDC)

During a hearing in January, prosecutors claimed McColgan wiped hand sanitizer on a child’s open wound, saying that she was “just gonna let it burn.” The state also argued she admitted to hitting children in the back of the head when they seemed to be tired, sleeping or not paying attention.

The state said the children involved also had “moderate to severe special needs,” mostly dealing with autism with many of them nonverbal and ranging in age from seven to 10 years old.

The defense, however, argued she was wiping a child’s open wound or cut and simply told them it would sting.

McColgan’s teacher’s certificate was temporarily suspended by the state after her arrest. She was also placed on administrative leave by Horry County Schools.

Following her sentencing, a spokesperson with Horry County Schools told WMBF news that the district will “work with human resources and communicate with Ms. McColgan regarding her employment status.”

She and the school’s principal, Rebecca Schroyer, were both arrested in November 2022 in connection with the case. Schroyer was charged with two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect. Schroyer was also placed on administrative leave.

Rebecca Schroyer
Rebecca Schroyer(WMBF, J Reuben Long)

Schroyer is accused of contacting the district when she learned of the alleged incidents but did not report them to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

A judge previously ruled Schroyer’s case will head to a jury trial, but no date has been set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Pelcher
Dead body found in truck belonging to missing Oak Island man
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
City of Wilmington completes purchase of 12-story Thermo Fisher building for $68 million
Tonight’s Sounds of Summer concert featuring Loud Music Company in Wrightsville Beach has been...
Sounds of Summer concert canceled tonight
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Large tree falls into Airlie Road, live power line caught in tree

Latest News

Man turns himself in, accused of hitting three people with his truck in Fair Bluff
West Brunswick High School
Man charged after allegedly driving activity bus onto West Brunswick High School football field
Ray Charles Bullock
Man turns himself in, accused of hitting three people with his truck in Fair Bluff
Michael Chayton Bullard
Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old
William Watts
Man arrested in connection to January fatal shooting of his brother