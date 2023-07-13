Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures & hear set to grow

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jul. 12, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features temperatures in the deep 80s and lower 90s for your Thursday. Lower and middle 90s are expected to return by Friday and the weekend. Heat index values will swell close to Heat Advisory criteria, so stay cool, rested, hydrated and neighborly. A shower or storm may pop up, but chances are low and any cooling relief would be brief.

On the saltwater side... Surf temperatures continue to hover in the lower 80s. Thursday breakers will be near two feet and harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. And farther out, east of Bermuda, a subtropical disturbance continues to have a chance for storm development over the next two to seven days; this feature would not pose a threat in any case.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics slumber, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

