City of Wilmington completes purchase of 12-story Thermo Fisher building for $68 million

Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced on Thursday, July 13, that it has acquired the 12.5-acre office campus that is home to the Thermo Fisher building for $68 million.

Officials say the purchase will allow for several city operations to move into a single building.

The property includes a 12-story office building, a 1,022-space parking and two nearby pieces of land, all located at around 929 N Front St. in northern downtown Wilmington.

The city says it plans to sell vacated city buildings and surplus property to offset the purchase price; the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific will lease two floors from the city for a minimum of three years.

According to officials, Thalian Hall would not be sold to pay for the purchase, and staff will move into the building over several months as plans are made and improvements are completed.

“This adds over 1,000 parking spaces near our very successful Riverfront Park and Live Oak Bank Pavilion, brings together multiple city operations into one building, and saves millions of dollars by allowing the city to sell off aging facilities. Our capacity to make such a major investment in the future without a tax increase speaks to the city’s historically strong financial position,” said Mayor Bill Saffo.

The city offered to buy the campus back in January and made a presentation to the Local Government Commission in May. The commission voted to approve the purchase plan in June, and the city closed on the purchase on July 13.

“The office campus originally opened in 2007 as the headquarters of PPD, now the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. While maintaining its commitment to Wilmington as a hub for PPD’s operations, Thermo Fisher first announced its intention to sell the campus in November 2022. As part of the sale agreement, PPD will lease two floors of the building for its Wilmington office for three years with options to extend the lease,” the city’s announcement states.

