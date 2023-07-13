American Airlines to offer new nonstop route from Wilmington to Miami

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport announced on Thursday, July 13, that American Airlines will begin to offer a new nonstop route from ILM to Miami International Airport.

According to the announcement, the flights will operate on Saturdays, beginning Nov. 11.

“American Airlines is thrilled to offer new nonstop service between Wilmington International Airport and Miami International Airport starting this November,” said American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning Philippe Puech. “With more nonstop destinations than any other airline from ILM, American is delighted to offer local residents the most convenient access to all that Miami has to offer and one-stop access to the largest network of destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Flights will leave ILM at 6:20 a.m., with a scheduled arrival at Miami at 7:50 a.m. Return flights will leave Miami at 7:30 p.m. and are scheduled to arrive at ILM at 9 p.m.

Beginning Sunday, tickets for these flights can be purchased on the American Airlines website.

“We’re excited that American Airlines, ILM’s largest carrier, is adding a new nonstop to a top unserved city. Business travelers and vacationers can now conveniently fly nonstop to Miami as well as easily connect to numerous destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean,” stated Jeff Bourk, ILM Airport director. “Thank you American for your continued commitment to ILM. It’s tremendous to see the growth in seat capacity and addition of flights at ILM.”

