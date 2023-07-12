Wilmington FD responding to structure fire at the Starway Flea Market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is currently responding to a structure fire in the area of Carolina Beach Road.

A representative with the WFD states that crews are responding to the 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road after receiving the call at around 7:30 a.m.

WECT has a crew on the scene and reports that the Starway Flea Market is being impacted by this fire.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

