Tech Talk: What to do if water gets into your phone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If there’s one thing worse than dropping your phone, it’s dropping your phone in water.

Jessica Vinoverski with U.S. Cellular shared tips on what to do if you find yourself with a soaked cellphone.

“It’s that time of year, you know, everybody’s going out to the beach, the pool. And there are certain things that you can do,” Vinoverski said. “If you’re on the boat a lot, having a phone like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy 23 that are water resistant. . . So you can put it in the water and it will stay in the water; [it] can stay in the water for 30 minutes.

“But what you want to do is act fast, right? So take it out, kind of tap your phone with a port down to try and get out the excess water and take a cloth that doesn’t have lint on it and just wipe it down. And fight the urge to put anything up in the charging port. Take your headphones out.”

Some key tips to keep in mind following a water-related accident with your phone include:

Act fast and turn off the phone as soon as possible

Leave the phone off for at least five hours, and do not plug anything into it

Take the SIM card and memory card out, if possible.

Do not use a source of heat to dry the phone, instead use a fan

If it occurred outside, bring it inside to a cooler place

As for prevention tips, one of the most important ones is to have a back up for your device’s memory.

“So there is device protection out there that allows you to backup your photos and videos. Because I think that’s where the panic sets in, when you don’t have your phone anymore, like ‘Oh my gosh my pictures, my videos.’ That will backup automatically and then sometimes it will even, if you have the device protection, you can get a replacement that day,” Vinoverski adds.

