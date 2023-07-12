Sunset Beach changes wording in ordinance for item regulations on Beach Strand

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach unanimously voted to amend the wording in Ordinance 95.07 that would regulate where and when people can place certain items on the Beach Strand on Monday, July 10.

The wording pertains to items such as tents, cabanas, shading devices, canopies, sporting equipment and similar items. Infant ‘pop-up’ tents and umbrellas are not subject to this change.

“No cabanas, umbrellas or recreational items shall be placed, stored, or erected on the town’s beaches before 7 a.m. local time. All cabanas, umbrellas and recreational items shall be removed from the town’s beach strand by 7:00 p.m. local time. All unattended cabanas, umbrellas or recreational items remaining on the town’s beach strand after 7 p.m. local time shall be considered abandoned and removed by town officials and become property of the town for its disposal in its sole discretion as allowed by law,” town court documents state.

Beach sports umbrellas, shabumis and shading devices with more than one support post or staked into the ground will be treated as cabanas and therefore fall under the ordinance.

Sunset Beach police will be enforcing the changes and will impose a $250 fine for any items found in violation of the ordinance, and any items will be considered abandoned, become the property of the town for its disposal, and be removed from the beach by town officials.

You can find documents on the ordinance on page 75 of the agenda.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.