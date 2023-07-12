Senior Connect
‘Suds for Sharks’ to be held at Waterman’s Brewing Co. on Thursday in support of conservation efforts

Waterman's Brewing Company
Waterman's Brewing Company(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced that Suds for Sharks will be held at Waterman’s Brewing Co. on Thursday, July 13, to raise money in support of shark and ray conservation efforts.

“We’re raising a glass and awareness of sharks. Take home prizes, inspiration and a greater respect for the awesome role that sharks play in ocean health,” the aquarium states in its announcement. “Kid’s shark fun from 5-6 p.m. and hear from renowned British shark conservationist Paul Cox, Managing Director of the Shark Trust, bid on silent auction items and take part in a game show to win prizes.”

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, located at 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington. A portion of beer sales will benefit SAFE: Sharks and Rays.

Windy Arey-Kent, conservation coordinator with SAFE: Sharks and Rays, will join Paul Cox and Hap Fatzinger, NCAFF director, at the event.

“The SAFE: Shark and Ray program goal is to enable evidence-based support for conservation action, engage action among key public and stakeholder groups, support science-based shark conservation communication, and create opportunities for partners to provide direct, impactful, and collaborative support for the conservation of this taxa,” the SAFE: Shark and Ray website states.

