Southeastern Community College to host hiring event with Provalus

Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College is partnering with IT company Provalus to host a free two-day hiring event on July 13 and July 14.

Provalus is searching for potential team members for a possible expansion to Columbus County and could provide almost 200 jobs in the area.

“By creating homegrown economic growth, they project that Provalus will have a multi-million-dollar impact annually in each of their rural communities. Their mission allows talented people to create career paths in the ever-evolving field of technology. Through their paid training programs, they’ve elevated high-aptitude individuals from jobs at retail stores and gas stations to careers as technical support analysts, network operations and cyber security analysts, system engineers and more,” Southeastern Community College wrote in a press release.

The event is free and open to the public on Thursday, July 13, at 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on Friday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center on the SCC campus.

Attendees can connect with industry leaders and discover opportunities with the Provalus team, including potential career opportunities.

To RSVP to the event, visit here. To learn more about Provalus, visit their website.

