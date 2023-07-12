Person found dead in the water in Surf City; officials believe drowning may be the cause

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced on Wednesday, July 12, that its fire department responded to the 200 block of N Shore Drive just after 6 a.m. in relation to a possible drowning.

“When Ocean Rescue personnel arrived on the scene, they found bystanders attending to a victim in the water. The bystanders had already started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Rescue personnel removed the victim from the water, started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts,” the release states.

According to the town, Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City FD administered advanced life support, but the victim did not survive.

“No further details are available at this time,” the town adds in its release.

