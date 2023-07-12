Senior Connect
Pender County commissioners deny special use permit request for solar farm

Solar Farm (File Photo)
Solar Farm (File Photo)(WPTA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously denied a special use permit request for a solar farm at its meeting on Monday, July 10.

The request was returned to the commissioners on remand from the Superior Court by an order issued on May 22, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.

The farm would have been in the Burgaw, Columbia and Union townships.

Chairwoman Jackie Newton tried unsuccessfully to rescue herself from the vote because the farm’s proposed location was across the street from her home.

Several people in the room clapped after the board denied the request.

You can find full meeting agendas and recordings on the Pender County website.

